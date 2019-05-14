|
|
Laurence T. Grant
Newark Valley - Laurence ("Bud") Thomas Grant, 94, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born at home in Schenectady, NY on December 10, 1924. He lived in Newark Valley, NY from 1935 until 2010 when he and his wife of 68 years, Lorraine, moved to the United Methodist Homes in Johnson City, NY. He is predeceased by his wife, his parents Thomas and Ina Grant of Newark Valley, NY, and his sister Grace Turk.
He is survived by his son Thomas (Mary Ellen) Grant of Newark Valley, NY and daughters Janet (Tim) Everett of Texas and Marjorie (Richard) Vanderslice; grandchildren: Laurence (Krista) Grant, Mary Lorraine "Mollie" Grant, Brian (Charlene) Banta, Paul (Jennifer) Banta, Keith (Leslie) Banta, Jessie (Jonathan) Stowe, Sarah (PJ) Joshi, Matthew (Stephanie) Vanderslice; and several great grandchildren.
He served Honorably for four years in the U. S. Navy during World War II in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theatres. As an Electrician's Mate aboard the USS Hambleton, he was involved in the Invasions of Normandy (June 06 - 21, 1944), Cherbourg (June 25, 1944), and southern France (August 15, 1944). He also served in the Naval Reserve after his enlistment.
Before a full career with, and retirement from, IBM (Owego, NY) as a Maintenance Manager with 33 years of service, he completed a year at then-Harpur College.
He and his wife Lorraine were long-time members of the United Church of Christ in Newark Valley - where they were married on March 02, 1947. They oversaw the extensive renovation of the Church's interior in the early 1980s.
In 1993, he and Lorraine were co-recipients of the Outstanding Graduates' Award from the Newark Valley Central School District Alumni Association. They both graduated from Newark Valley High School in 1943.
In retirement, he loved helping family members and friends with "fix-it projects", traveling the U. S. in a motor home with family members, and building and flying radio-controlled aircraft. He could also be found in the Bement-Billings Farmstead Woodworking Shop during many Newark Valley Historical Society events. He was the Treasurer of the Hope Cemetery Association in Newark Valley, NY for several decades and has a "street" in that Cemetery named in his honor.
The family gratefully acknowledges the care provided by the Staff at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home of United Methodist Homes of Johnson City.
A Memorial Service will be held at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley at a date to be announced. Contributions in Bud's memory can be made to the Newark Valley Historical Society (P. O. Box 222, Newark Valley, NY 13811). Memories and condolences may be written in Bud's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 14 to July 7, 2019