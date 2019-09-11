|
|
Laurene C. (Whited) Lott
Port Crane - Laurene went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Raymond Lott and her son Donald Lott. Laurene is survived by two sons; Thomas (Sharyn) Lott and Richard (Kathy) Lott; daughter Patricia (Charles) Lalley and daughter in-law Nina Lott; Grandchildren; Dina, Jay, Melissa, Jennifer, Jeffrey and Matthew, Great Grandchildren; Hunter, Avery, Lincoln, Logan, Owen, Kate, Phoebe and Angelo. Laurene was a member of the Port Crane Baptist Church. She was also a member of the North Fenton Seniors. All that knew Mom will fondly remember her quick wit and fun times. She enjoyed many summers with her husband and family at Bradley Brook Lake. She loved to cook and entertain there. Among her many talents; she was a seamstress and a cake decorator. She made many wedding cakes for family and friends. Dad and Mom enjoyed going to Florida every winter and picking up new hobbies. Their stain glass clocks, lights, and wall hangings will be enjoyed for many years to come. The family would like to thank the personnel at Elizabeth Church Manor for their care and kindness to Mom over the past year and half. Funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Port Crane on Thursday September 12th at 11am, with Pastor Daniel Baker officiating, viewing for family and friends one hour prior to service. Those wishing, kindly consider contributions to the First Baptist Church of Port Crane, P.O. Box 33, Port Crane, N.Y. 13833.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 11, 2019