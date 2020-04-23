Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
1927 - 2020
Vestal - It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of LaVerne Alexander on April 20, 2020.

LaVerne was born on November 22, 1927 in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and a son. She is survived by her brother Dick.

LaVerne was married to her adoring husband, Jim, in July of 1950.

They moved to Vestal in January 1952 and reared two sons, Jim ( Laurie Wadman) and Bruce (Jill Lovrien) who live in Colorado and produced 4 grand children and 3 great grandchildren. Devastatingly, son Bruce passed on just 7 months ago.

LaVerna did some secretarial work and modeling for a newspaper in Pittsburgh. She continued secretarial work after moving to Vestal until retiring to spend full time raising her 2 sons.

LaVerne attended the Vestal United Methodist Church where she belonged to the Dorcus Circle. She delivered Meals on Wheels, was active in the Endicott Women's Club and belonged to a quilting group. She was a superb seamstress, making clothes for her grandchildren 1700 miles away.

Her husband, Jim is devastated by her passing but thankful for 69 beautiful years together.

Donations may be made to the Vestal United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or to a .

A private Zoom session will be conducted for the memorial service on Saturday, April 25th at 11am. Please contact the family for access
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
