LaVerne Kuhn
Susquehanna - LaVerne Kuhn, 81, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at LKR Personal Care Home in Lanesboro, PA.
LaVerne was born in Forest City, PA in the home of her late grandparents Howard & Lyra Bell (Strait) LaBarre in 1938. LaVerne and her immediate family would make Susquehanna their home 5 years later.
She graduated from Susquehanna Community High School class of 1956 (the first class to graduate after the high school was built).
LaVerne married Robert J. Kuhn Sr. August 7, 1959 who predeceased her in 2001 after 42 years of marriage. She is also predeceased by an infant son, Robert J. Kuhn Jr. and her parents Leslie & Mildred LaBarre.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Greg Norton; beloved grandsons Brian and Shawn (Kim Fortune); brother-in-law Joseph Kuhn; several nieces and nephews; and her caretaker Leslie Rivenburg.
LaVerne worked for the Susquehanna Community School District in the high school health office for 30 years before retiring in 2006.
She was a member of Susquehanna First Baptist Church and held numerous offices and positions over her lifetime, including church organist for over 22 years.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11am at Susquehanna First Baptist Church, 695 Jackson Ave., Susquehanna, PA.
Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Susquehanna, PA at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the Hennessey's Funeral Home 747 Jackson Ave., Susquehanna, PA on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 7pm to 9pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020