Lawrence "Larry" A. Compositor
Ballston Lake - Lawrence "Larry" A. Compositor, 84 passed away peacefully on Thursday Jan. 23, 2020 at Gateway House of Peace with his loving family with him. He was born in Schenectady on May 8, 1935 and was the son of the late Louis and Angeline Compositor. Larry was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and was a US Navy veteran, having served honorably from 1953 - 1957. He retired after 30 years of dedicated service with UPS in Latham, Syracuse and lastly working from the Binghamton center. Larry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. But he found his greatest joy spending time with his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy E. Compositor who died on Jan. 3, 2012.
He was the devoted father of Eric Compositor of Olathe, CO, Leah Compositor of Watertown, NY, Mark (Amy) Compositor of Clifton Park and Jason (Lisa) Compositor of Saratoga Springs, NY; brother of Richard (the late Patricia) Compositor of Rotterdam, NY and the late Louis Jr. and Julian Compositor; cherished grandfather of Christian, Ronald, April, Rebecca, Kelsey and Nicholas; also survived b y several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 6:00 pm Monday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, N Y 12065.
Calling hours will be from 3-6 pm Monday in the funeral home, prior to the service.
Spring interment will be in Hudson View Cemetery in Mechanicville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to www.gatewayhouseofpeace.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020