Westover - Lawrence A. Drumm, "Larry", 89 of Westover, "Oh the Places You'll Go" passed May 25, 2020 to join his wife Joan, son's Warren and Roger. Survived by daughter Denise (Keith) Yalch, Daughter-in-law Kathy Drumm, Grandkids Brittany, Corey, Anthony, Emily Yalch, Tim and Phil Drumm, Great Grandkids Joshua and Katalina Drumm. Close friend Jim Tompkins, and goddaughter Angelina and Maria. An IBM retiree he loved gardening, Dr. Seuss, darts and traveling. Generous and kind he was always ready to help someone in need. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Private burial.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
