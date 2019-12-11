|
Lawrence Boorom
Binghamton - In the early morning hours of December 9, 2019, the world lost a great man. Lawrence C. Boorom (Larry, Dad, Pops, Poppy, Boomer), age 63, passed in peace, surrounded by his family.
Larry was born in Binghamton, NY on February 22, 1956 to Edmund and Kathryn Boorom.
In 1976, Larry married Patricia Andrus, the woman of his dreams. Soon after, he had two children, Shaun and Stephanie, that he loved more than anything in the world.
In 2004, Larry became "Poppy", a nickname his father held, after the birth of his first grandchild. By 2013, he was proud to call himself Poppy to five grandchildren, who were the new inspiration of his life.
Larry was a Disney-fanatic, a trait he has passed onto his son and his Disney mini-me "Moose". If a Disney conversation started, you could be sure to get comfortable, because he would talk to you for hours.
Larry spent most of his summer weekends camping at the St. Lawrence River. He loved fishing, swimming and boating with his family, and is the family's original "River Rat". One of his favorite weekends of the summer was "boys" weekend at the river, which he spent with only his grandsons.
One of the things Larry looked forward to every month, was making a crockpot of his famous beans, and having a drink while playing poker with his best friends, "The Card Guys".
"Boomer" spent his career working in the medical field for many different organizations, however he always considered the Operating Room at Binghamton General Hospital his work home. Boomer met so many caring people through this career, and considered most of them part of his family.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Patty, son Shaun (Meca), daughter Stephanie (Jason Blaisure), grandsons Nicolas, Parker, Carter & Miles, mother Kathryn, sister Theresa (Tim Reagan), brother Harry (Sonia Galloway), father-in-law John Andrus, sister-in-law Linda Kulas, brother-in-law Mark (Catherine), godson Neal Andrus, and many more loving family members.
Larry is predeceased by his father Edmund Boorom, granddaughter Aurora Rose Blaisure, mother-in-law Evelyn Andrus, and brother-in-law Steve Kulas.
The family invites you to a celebration of life for Larry, on Saturday, December 14th, 2019, at United Presbyterian Church of Binghamton, 42 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY 13901.
Calling hours will be between 10:00am - 12:00pm, followed by a service and small reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for a donation via PayPal account [email protected] that will be used towards scholarships for his grandchildren.
