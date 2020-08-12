Lawrence CogswellBinghamton - Lawrence E. Cogswell, 71 joined his wife Cynthia and beloved cat Bernie in heaven on Friday, August 7th 2020. He was also predeceased by his parents, Charles and Theresa Cogswell, and three of his siblings, Jimmy, Theresa and William. He is remembered by his children, Marsha(Christian) Cobb and Stephen(Denise) Cogswell; his grandchildren, Alyssa(Daniel) Sager, Owen Cobb, Lucinda Cobb, Katelyn Lewis, Hunter Wignall; his great granddaughter Mia Sager; and his remaining siblings, Margaret Cogswell, Mary(Ron) Johnson, David Cogswell and Charles Cogswell; as well as extended family and friends.Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.