Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
Lawrence E. Smith

Lawrence E. Smith Obituary
Lawrence E. Smith

Whitney Point, NY - Lawrence E. (Larry) Smith, 89 of Whitney Point, NY passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born 12-14-30 and is predeceased by his parents George & Bertha Smith, infant son Charles, daughter Debbie Doi, grandson, Jordan, son Rick, 3 sisters, Edna, Beverly, Susan, 2 brothers Burton and Erwin.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathie, children, Charlene (Richard), Cynthia, Denny (Holly), Doug (Tressa), daughter-in-law Tammy, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. At Larry's request there will be no calling hours or funeral. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
