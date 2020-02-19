|
Lawrence E. Smith
Whitney Point, NY - Lawrence E. (Larry) Smith, 89 of Whitney Point, NY passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born 12-14-30 and is predeceased by his parents George & Bertha Smith, infant son Charles, daughter Debbie Doi, grandson, Jordan, son Rick, 3 sisters, Edna, Beverly, Susan, 2 brothers Burton and Erwin.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathie, children, Charlene (Richard), Cynthia, Denny (Holly), Doug (Tressa), daughter-in-law Tammy, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. At Larry's request there will be no calling hours or funeral.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020