|
|
Lawrence "Larry" Hodge
Conklin - Lawrence "Larry" W. Hodge 75, of Conklin, went to be with the lord on September 29, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Merle and Alice Hodge. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Patsy Hodge; his children Thomas Hodge, Timothy (Kelly) Hodge, Deborah Hodge; 3 grandchildren Linda Hodge, Collin Hodge, Morgan Hodge; family friend Marylee Whittling; lifelong friend Dale Smith; godson John Whittling. Larry grew up in Ames, NY and graduated from Houghton College and Asbury Theological Seminary. He was a long-time radio engineer for many local radio stations around Broome County, NY. He was the pastor of numerous local churches. He was the Conklin Youth Commissioner for several years. The family wishes to thank all of his caregivers, especially Jackie, for their loving care. Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 4 until 7pm at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral will be held at 11am on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Sunshine Valley Wesleyan Church on Blatchley Road Windsor, NY. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Larry's name to the Sunshine Valley Wesleyan Church or the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 1, 2019