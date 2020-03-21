|
|
Lawrence J. Szymczyk, Jr.
Lawrence J. Szymczyk, Jr. (Larry) left this life peacefully on March 10, 2020 following a long battle with dementia. Born in Pittsfield, MA in 1941, he was a Navy veteran.
Larry is survived by his wife, Judy; 3 children, Diane, Michael and David and his favorite daughter-in-law, Wendy; 3 granddaughters, Melanie, Gene, Christina; and 1 great grandson, Koby; also his brother-in-law, Tom Neylan and friend Mary Cornick. He was predeceased by his mother, father, several aunts, uncles and cousins. Larry leaves behind many cousins and good friends, especially those at Sandy Pond Sportsmen Club, Sandy Pond, N.Y. and his extended family at Friendly Shores Mobil Home Park where he was a past member of the HOA. He was also past Commander of American Legion Post 1194, Hillcrest, N.Y.
Larry was an avid fisherman and hunter, spending many long hours on Catherine Creek and in the hills of Vermont. In his later years, golf became his new passion.
There will be no visitation as is Larry's wish.
Celebration of Life will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 4000 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach.
Please consider VITAS Health Care for any charitable donations.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday".
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020