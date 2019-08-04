Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Apalachin
6519 New York 434
Apalachin, NY 13732
(607) 625-3010
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Apalachin
6519 New York 434
Apalachin, NY 13732
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St Ambrose Church
Endicott, NY
1934 - 2019
Apalachin - Lawrence Lloyd (Larry) Kearney of Apalachin, passed away Friday August 2,2019. He was born July 11,1934 in Scranton, PA. He was predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Rose Kearney. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Jean, His 4 wonderful children Christopher (Kimberlie) Kearney, Laura (Jay) Smith, Eric Kearney, and Cheryle (Jamie) Donnelly. 4 Grandchildren Derek Kearney, Claire Kearney, Joshua Donnelly, and Matthew Donnelly. Larry was the owner of LeRay Printing Co in Endicott for over 40 years. He was Life member and Past President of the Apalachin Lions Club, and a Life Member of the Vestal Elks Club B.P.O.E #2508 Larry had a great sense of humor, he was a loving Husband and Father, and will be greatly missed by his family. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated Tuesday at 10 AM at St Ambrose Church, Endicott. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home LLC,6519 St Rt 434,Apalachin Monday from 4-7PM. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to Apalachin Lions Club, or to the Vestal Elks Club
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
