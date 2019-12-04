|
|
Lawrence R. Maier
Lawrence (Larry) R. Maier, 80, of Johnson City, NY, passed away on Sunday, December 1st in his home. In addition to his parents Fritz and Helen Maier, Larry was predeceased by his brother Robert and his sister Helen. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Suzanne and his daughters Carolyn and Kristin as well as his sister Barbara. He graduated from Tufts with a BS in Chemistry where he was a member of the TKE fraternity. He also attended UMass-Lowell where he earned a MS in Chemistry followed by his Ph.D. from Clarkson. Larry was actively involved in his community serving on the board of GHS and Accord as well as the Town of Maine Zoning Board of Appeals. He taught at Broome Community College for 15 years where he met his wonderful wife and subsequently worked at IBM for over 25 years where he was the inventor on multiple patents. In his spare time, he was an avid bee-keeper, stamp collector and gardener. He enjoyed using his extensive tractor collection to manicure the property and tend to the pond. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 11:00 at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home in North Rose, NY 5025 S. Main St, North Rose, NY 14516. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army. www.catoredcreek.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019