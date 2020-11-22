Lawrence Robert HaskinsVestal - Lawrence Robert Haskins October 21, 1947 - November 19, 2020Lawrence Robert Haskins, 73, passed into eternal life on November 19, 2020, after fighting multiple health issues with courage and determination. Larry loved and lived life to the fullest, ever active, and held on to life with a passion.Larry was born in Syracuse, New York, and later moved to Endicott with his family. He attended St. Joseph's Church where he was an altar boy for many years and was in the first graduating class through middle school at St. Joseph's. He was a firecracker pitcher at Union Endicott, and graduated from Maine Endwell. He advanced as a pitcher receiving an invitation to a Major League tryout. Although a highlight in his life, he returned as a player, coach, and umpire for local leagues and leagues in the Boulder/Longmont, Colorado area.Larry organized teams and tournaments for men's baseball and women's softball teams in NYS and Colorado, where his teams won several state championships. He took great pride in coaching and leading his son Richard in every sport, but particularly in baseball, basketball, and soccer. He never missed Richard's games and taught him, his teams, and many others his astute knowledge of the rules and game strategies of all sports genres. Larry's life revolved around taking a personal interest in his players, guiding, and encouraging the best from each.Larry was a life member of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, where he attended many inductions and was a constant visitor to the museum. Another of his highlights was lunch with Reggie Jackson. Larry loved and lived sports with a passion, rooting for his favorite teams, the St. Louis Cardinals, the NY Rangers and the Cleveland Browns. He attended games in every "old" stadium in the USA.Larry mastered the art of sports collectibles. Over the years, many miles were traveled in search of that unique, special treasure at flea markets and auctions. One of his last ambitions was to find old wooden cheese boxes, the perfect fit for his baseball card collection. He also collected an array of sports and other memorabilia.He was a 20-year Binghamton University Men's and Women's Basketball teams' season ticket holder, missing games only when hospitalized. He loved game days making friends with the employees, players, coaches, and other fans, some of whom became life-long friends. He was a charter member of the infamous "coaches meeting" group.Larry had a love-hate relationship with golf. He was one of the Monday night league's long time players, having started with his dad. He played a good short game. He wasn't the best golfer, but he said he dressed well.The IBM Country Club was Larry's home away from home where he spent many days participating in everything they had to offer, most often with Richard at his side. He was also a member of the Vestal Elks where he served on hoop shoot, soccer and high school scholarship committees.He was well traveled and visited all fifty states. He enjoyed many cruises, long vacations in the warmer South, and started seeing the sights of Europe with his companion, friend and love of his life, Carolyn. His motto was, "Let's go!"Larry's career spanned 30 years at IBM Endicott, NY, including 10 years at IBM Boulder, CO. He worked at several jobs during retirement; night warehouse manager at Walmart, Roberts Plan Insurance, Source Corp, and most notably as manager and sales extraordinaire of GC Sheds, Vestal, NY, where he loved meeting and helping people.Family, friends, neighbors, and children meant everything to Larry. He had a way of bringing people together, planning parties or outings, and making friends with strangers. He had a quick wit, wonderful sense of humor that could even make a grouch laugh. He touched many lives with happiness, never held a grudge, and was a fun person to be around. He loved life and was a genuine "good guy."Larry was predeceased by his loving parents, Bob and Bernice Haskins, brother Dickie, and Carolyn's loved parents, Jim and Rose Haddad. He leaves behind with great pride, his only son, Richard Lawrence, whom he loved and cherished as his best friend, along with Carolyn Breuche, his love and companion for his life's journey these past 30 years. Larry also leaves behind his loving and supportive family: sister, Irene (Mike) Spotswood, brother Bob (Karen) Haskins, and sister Patty (Pete) Puglisi. In addition to Larry's siblings, he leaves his cousins: Tom (Maria) Kwasniewski, David (Martha) Kwasniewski and John Bednarczuk (daughters Kim and Nicola). Larry was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews: Nicole (Matt), Ethan, CaraJean (Daniel), Evan (sons: Kaleb, Carter & Grayson), Kylene and Michaela, and step nephew and niece (Pete & Jessie). Larry formed very close family and friend relationships with many including Suzanne (Jim) Stout, Nancy (Jim) Kadlecik and all of their children and grandchildren.A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church at 11:00 AM, 207 Hayes Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760. Everyone is welcome who is comfortable to attend. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at a future date to be announced.In lieu of flowers, the family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff for their excellent care and friendship at Wilson Hospital. Donations may be sent to UHS Wilson Medical Center Foundation, 33-57 Harrison Street, Johnson City, NY 13790, or to the Kidney Foundation, 30 E.33rd St. #8, New York, NY 10016.