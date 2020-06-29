Lawrence S. Brink
Smithboro - It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home....
Lawrence Smith Brink, 88, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday evening, June 27, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa. Larry as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was born on February 2, 1932 at home on Truesdale Road in Smithboro. He was the son of the late Lawrence F. and Ethel G. (Smith) Brink. Larry spent his youth growing up on the family farm and was a graduate of the Owego Free Academy class of 1949. He proudly served his country with the US Army. While he owned and operated the family farm, Larry served his community as the Town of Tioga Supervisor for 24 years. Larry also owned and operated Brink's Modern Homes. He was a member of the Smithboro United Methodist Church, the Tioga Masonic Lodge #534 and the Oak Leaf Grange. Larry enjoyed hunting and will be remembered for the great stories he always had to share.
Larry will be greatly missed by his wife of 33 years, Linda Brink; his children: Larry Brink; Laura (John) Manley; Todd Brink; Wendy (Vince) Fierro; Heidi (Steve) Markham; Brandon (Janette) Webster, Julie (Bryan) Godfrey; his grandchildren: Amanda Smith, Ashley Brink, Larry (Bridget) Brink; Mitchell (Heather) Vestel, Collin (Natasha) Vestel; Dan Saunders, Chandler Saunders; Matthew Dillard; Rylan Ghem and Landon Webster; Bryanna (Ryan) Hewitt, Megan, Gavin and Garrett Godfrey. His great grandchildren: Wyatt, Zane, Breona, Kyra and Jayden. Many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Larry was predeceased by his parents: Lawrence and Ethel Brink; his sisters Betty Brink and Doris McGavin.
Family and church family are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, July 2nd at 2 pm at the Smithboro Cemetery with his pastor, Rev. Mary Jean Simonin, officiating. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held when we are all able to gather to share those special stories. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Smithboro United Methodist Church, PO Box 37, Nichols, NY 13812 or the Tioga Center Fire & Emergency Squad, PO Box 185, Tioga Center, NY 13845 in loving memory of Lawrence Smith Brink.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.