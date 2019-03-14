|
|
Lawrence Warner
Johnson City - Lawrence E. Warner, Ret. Lieut, US Navy, passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home in Johnson City on March 11, 2019. He was 89. Larry is survived by his cherished children: Bob (Donna) Warner, Eva (John) O'Connor, Bill (Vicky) Warner, Ed (Laurie) Warner and step children: Larry Davis, David (Mary) Davis, Jennie (Kenny) Owen, Sue (Clarence Colwell) Davis, Billy (Dianna) Davis. Also surviving are his brother John (Joann) Warner, sisters, Marilyn (Wayne ) Hess and Judy (Chuck) Miller. His many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was predeceased by his parents Hereld and Doris (West) Warner, his first wife Neva B. Warner and second wife Hazel T. (Davis) Warner, sisters, Jean (Dick) Mills, Carol (Tony) Saullo and brother, Lynn (Phyliss) Warner.
Larry was born in West Windsor, NY on July 7, 1929 and raised in Deposit. He assisted his parents with the family ice business there prior to joining the Navy in 1948. He served on the USS Cadmus, USS Yosemite, USS Fort Marion, and in the US Naval Disciplinary Command and was a recipient of the Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze stars, the National Defense Service Medal with one bronze star, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
As a career officer, he and his family resided in many locations. His children remember their dad making traveling fun as he turned these military moves into fun adventures! Throughout his lifetime, his family was always his # 1 priority. Other fond memories include their driving lessons and oil checks, his talents as a 'Mr. Fix-it", his woodworking and his bowling enjoyment.
Larry was a long-time and devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in Newark Valley and Masonic Lodge # 396 and Easter Star # 244, in Deposit.
His family will receive friends on Friday, March 15th at the United Methodist Church, Main St., Newark Valley from 10am until noon, at which time Masonic Services will be conducted followed by a celebration of his life. Burial with full military honors accorded will be held in the spring at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deposit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Larry's name to the Newark Valley United Methodist Church. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 14, 2019