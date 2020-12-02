1/1
Leatrice E. Pangburn
1927 - 2020
Leatrice E. Pangburn

Greene - Leatrice E. Pangburn, 93, of Greene, NY, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Elizabeth Church Manor Nursing Home.

Leatrice was born on November 4, 1927, to Granville and Beatrice Sherwood in West Windsor, NY. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Carl Pangburn, her brother and sister-in-law, Don and Louise Sherwood, and her son-in-law, Larry Heath. Leatrice is survived by her loving family: daughter, Cheryl Heath, of Chenango Bridge, NY, son, David (Mary Ann) Pangburn, of Sugarmill Woods, FL, brothers, Larry (Barb) Sherwood, of North Fenton, NY, Paul Sherwood, of Greene, and Bruce (Jeanne) Sherwood, of North Fenton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Irene (Henry) DeJager, of Greene, NY, Shannon (John) Gawronski, of Norwich, NY, Heather (Michael Sardinas) Newkirk, of Putney, VT, and Tanya (Paul) Yahner, of Greene, NY. Leatrice also had 12 great-grandchildren that she was very proud of: Trevor, Haley, and Luke DeJager, Erin, Gabe, and Katie Gawronski, Emma and Zoe Newkirk, and Payton, Abilene, Mia, and Madelyn Yahner. She also leaves behind special friends Harvey and Linda Stalker, and Joan Burke, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Over the years, Leatrice enjoyed many bus trips and motorcycle rides. She loved to square dance, watch soap operas, manicure her nails, and watch her New York Mets. Leatrice also would never miss an opportunity to play a game of BINGO or cards. Most of all, Leatrice adored her family.

Due to the current pandemic, private services for Leatrice will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, where the Rev. Rachel Barnhart will officiate. A graveside service and burial will take place in the spring at North Fenton Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home. To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit the funeral home website at: www.wilsonfh.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home Inc
68 S Broad St
Norwich, NY 13815
(607) 336-3993
