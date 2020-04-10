|
|
Lee E. Taylor
Binghamton - Lee E. Taylor, 94 of Binghamton went to be with his Lord on Fri. April 10, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Doris P. Taylor. He is survived by his 3 children, Linda Johnson, Elmira, Gary Taylor, Horseheads, Debra Taylor, Elmira, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 2 brothers & sisters-in-law, Al & Betty Taylor, Canton, PA, Duane & Juanita Taylor, Grover, PA, a sister, Faye & Barry Hartman, Danville, PA and also several nieces and nephews. He was a member of Grace Point Baptist Church and a retired member of Teamster Local 693.
Graveside Services will be held in Port Crane Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020