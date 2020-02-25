|
Lee Palmer
Binghamton - Lee Palmer, 69 of Binghamton, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Betty Palmer; his sister, Charlene Robinson. He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, June (Corneby) Palmer; two children, Kelly (Kyle) Harris, John Ewing; his grandson, Kory Harris; his brother-in-law, Richard Robinson; his close friends, Duane and Tonia, Dave and Kathy, Denise and Paul, Stan, Lori and Michelle, Jim and Marilyn, Larry and MaryAnne. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Endicott and the owner of McCormick's Paint and Wallpaper in Binghamton. He enjoyed hosting family and friends, camping with his wife, and especially driving his Chevy, "SSR". Lee was a former member of the Greek Peak Ski Patrol and a connoisseur of bad jokes. A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, 3:00 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 200 Jefferson Ave. Endicott, NY with the Rev. John Martinichio, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at St. Paul's Church on Sunday from 2:00 PM until time of service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lee's memory to St. Paul's Church Capital Improvement Fund. Arrangements are by the Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc. 96 Glenwood Ave. Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020