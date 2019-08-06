Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
1925 - 2019
Lowville, NY - 93, formerly of Johnson City passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Lowville, NY. He was born on December 10, 1925 to the late Howard and Tressa Spaulding. He was also predeceased by his wife Irene and brother Eldon (Al). He is survived by his son Stuart Spaulding and his fiancé Pam; special friend Jean Ward who attended to all his wishes when he was in and out the nursing home. Leigh was a World War II Navy veteran and received many medals for his years of service. He was a 20 year employee of Marine Midland Bank. Leigh was a Boy Scout leader and an avid golfer. He was a member of Primitive Methodist Church in Johnson City. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday at 2:30pm, at Floral Park Cemetery, 104 Burbank Ave, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:30-2pm at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 6, 2019
