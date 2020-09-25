1/1
Leland B. Smith
1926 - 2020
Leland B. Smith

Vestal - Leland B. Smith, 94, of Vestal, NY passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sanford, NY on June 9, 1926, Leland was predeceased by his parents Earl & Ida Smith, brothers Douglas, Henry, Gary, Robert and his wife Rose, first wife, Shirley Lewis Smith and niece, Linda Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Darlene; children; Terrence & Laurie Smith, Robin Smith (Robbie), Sherry Burns (Paul), Danny & Debra Smith, and Adrian Smith; grandchildren: Robert & Sarah, Anthony & Jessica, Jeremiah & Missy Burns, Cassandra & Colton Cruise, Dan & Debra Bunzey, Landon, Riley & Isabelle Smith; sister; Imogene "Jean" & John Kunsman; sisters-in-law: Barbara Payne, Marlene Benson, and Sally Johnson (Ray Hayes); also 15 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and dear friends. Leland grew up in Vestal on Powderhouse Rd. since the age of 8, 4 houses from where he lives now, he graduated from Vestal High School in 1944. He was a Veteran of WW II and served as an Army Ranger. Leland loved traveling and had an extensive cruise history, enjoyed trips to Tioga Downs, playing computer games, and he loved sitting on his back patio watching the hummingbirds. Family was very important, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and looked forward to large family gatherings. Leland worked for 40 plus years in Black Topping, he worked with Binghamton Construction, then Corbisello Quarries and then Barrett and last consulted for GFC Materials. Due to the Covid Pandemic private services will be for the immediate family. In Lieu of Flowers kindly consider memorial contribution's in Lee's name to the YMCA of Broome County 61 Susquehanna St. Binghamton, NY 13901 or the Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
