Leland "Lee" R. Mitchell
Binghamton -
Leland "Lee" Robert Mitchell 90, was born in 1929 on the family farm in Montrose, PA and moved to Binghamton, NY at age 16 and worked at the A&P market where he met his wife of 51 years Margaret Hunter. Together they had three children. He was an honest and hardworking Husband and Father. Lee worked as a maintenance Technician at Ozalid/GAF for 39 years, he could fix anything. He was a self taught musician, playing the guitar, banjo, mandolin, harmonica, and accordion. His love for country music was shared with his family, forming a band that played in New York and Pennsylvania. He loved golf and bowling. He had a hole in one, a 300 game of bowling, as well as a high 800 series to his credit. Yearly Lee enjoyed camping at Rogers Rock on Lake George, with his friends and family. He was an avid fan of the NY Mets and playing cards. He was member of St. Marks Masonic Lodge 1001 and belonged to the Kalurha Shrine and was part of the directors staff. He passed away surrounded by his family on September 19, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Earl and Erma (Snow) Mitchell; his first wife Margaret (Hunter) and second wife Mary (Goff); four siblings and other family members. He is survived by his children Linda (Richard) Newton, Ronald Mitchell and Kelly Muscatello, Kathy (John) Hlavacek; sister Evelyn Knowlton; brother Louis (Debbie) Mitchell; he was the proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren; many special nieces and nephews, who thought of him as a father. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 until 7pm at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904, a Masonic Service will be held at 6:45pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11am at the Funeral Home with Rev. David C. Seaver officiating. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shriners Hospital 516 Carew St. Springfield, MA.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019