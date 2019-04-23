|
Lena Catalano
Endwell - Lena Catalano, 90 of Endwell, passed away on April 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Jasper Catalano; brother, Benny Muggeo and parents, Patsy and Rosa Muggeo. She is survived by her sister, Delores Larque; three daughters, Rev. Rosemary Mitchell (Joseph Mitchell, Esq.), Angela Dillingham (Robert Dorans), Delores Walworth (Ted Walworth); grandchildren, Dr. Jeffrey T. Mitchell (Dr. Deann Ashby-Mitchell), Matthew J. Mitchell (Corrine), Mary Ellen Whisnant (Michael), Jason Dillingham (Baijina); three great-grandchildren, Liam, Lena and Montgomery. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Maureen Muggeo, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Lena was a hairdresser for more than 50 years working from a shop in her home. She was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, Endwell, where she also served as a Deacon and for many years, a member of the choir. She was a member of the Senior Citizens Center of Endicott and loved to play Bingo. Lena was a loving and friendly woman who always offered welcome and hospitality. She loved spending time with family and friends. She will be missed, but we take comfort in knowing she has completed her baptism and is now part of the great host of witnesses that surround us with love. While we are saddened to say goodbye, we are certain the heavens are rejoicing. They have gained an angel. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, 3:00 PM at Northminster Presbyterian Church 711 Farm to Market Rd. Endwell, NY, with a reception to follow. The family will receive friends at church on Thursday from 2:00 PM until time of service at 3:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Board of Deacons, Northminster Presbyterian Church 711 Farm to Market Rd. Endwell, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019