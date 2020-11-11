Lenore C. HealeyJohnson City - Lenore "Leni" Cordier Healey, 78, of Binghamton, New York passed away peacefully at Wilson Memorial Hospital on Monday November 9, 2020. She was the proud mother of three children who all loved her dearly. Born in Scranton PA, she moved to Endwell, New York in her 20's and raised her family there. She was the Executive Assistant to the President and CEO of the Good Shepherd-Fairview Home in Binghamton, until she retired in 2004. She was very involved in the life of the community, She was the Vice President of Beta Sigma Phi local chapter, volunteered for RSVP, belonged to the Johnson City Senior Center, AARP, a single seniors group, and she loved to play cards with her friends. Leni never missed a chance to go to a casino or take a scenic bus trip. She had a couple of very close groups of wonderful friends that all made her life abundantly fulfilled. She will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have been a part of her life. She was predeceased by her father Edwin Cordier mother Claire Cordier, a sister Paulette Holtham. She is survived by a daughter Christine Healey and her fiancé Robert Tripp of Sweetwater Tennessee; daughter Jennifer Page, her husband Kevin and their children Hannah and Jake Page of Buford GA.; son Brian Healey, his wife Wendy and their children Vaughn and Ashley of Social Circle GA; Leni was a member of St. James Church Johnson City. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday at 10;30am at St James Church Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday at 9:30am until the time of the Mass. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Scranton PA.