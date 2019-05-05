|
Leo A. Bucci
Hillcrest - Leo A. Bucci, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Gertrude and son Gary. He is survived by his daughter Sue O'Brien and his grandchildren Lori Bucci, David & Lynn Bucci, Leah & Randy Foster, his daughter-in-law Joyce Bucci and several nieces and nephews. He also left behind his dog Tucker and two cats Beau and Emily. Leo was a U. S. Navy veteran of WW II and he was a retired employee of Singer Link and then after retirement delivered for Broderick Office Supplies for many years. Leo was an avid golfer and bowler. At Leo's request a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. He has also asked for no expressions of sympathy except for memorial contributions to Little Mews Rescue, P.O. Box 229, Oxford, NY 13830 or Confluence Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 601, Vestal, NY 13851.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 5, 2019