Leo Frank Skorupa
Simpson, PA - Leo Frank Skorupa, formerly of Simpson, PA., died Monday afternoon after a brief illness. Born in Simpson, November 2, 1927, Leo was the son of the late John and Katarzyna Pokora Skorupa, he was one of nine children. He is the husband of Jean Caviston Smugeresky Skorupa and the late Mary Magdalene, "Maggie", Franks Skorupa who passed in 1997.
Leo graduated from Fell Township School District in 1945. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and later attended G.I. School.
Through his life he was an employee of Banner Shoes in Honesdale, his brother's establishment, "Chet's Bar" in Jermyn and Telephone Engineering, where they made more practical jokes than telephone repairs.
Family was the major thing that made Leo happy. He was proud of his four boys and their families. Leo enjoyed picking blueberries, mushrooms, taking walks and attempting to conquer the Sunday crossword puzzle. The Oakland A's were the only professional sports team that he was passionate about along with being a Penn State football fan.
Throughout Leo's life he was involved in his community. Being part of "The Greatest Generation", Leo served as Commander of V.F.W. Post 4712, and years as Quartermaster and member of the Honor Guard and firing squad. As a member of Holy Trinity Church, now St. Michael's Church/St. Rose Parish, Leo was a member of Its Holy Name Society and a volunteer at the annual block party.
As our churches had merged you could hear Leo yelling out the numbers on the Big Six wheel as his wife Maggie was yelling "B chicken legs 11!" at the Bingo stand of Saint Michael's Picnic.
Leo is survived by his sister Josephine Marchuck, Old Bridge, N.J., four sons, Leo and his wife Maryellen, Carbondale Township, Jerome and his wife Sandra, Endicott, N.Y., Robert and his wife Marsha, Simpson,
and Edward and his companion, Tracy Roche Carey, Carbondale. Nine Grandchildren Stacy, Eric, Leo, Jenna, Eddie, Hayley, and Sam Skorupa, Carly Lamay and Ashley Unovich, Eight great grandchildren, twins Reese and Finley Lamay, twins Jack and Stella Unovich, Grady, Emma, Ava and Wes Skorupa. Godson, Carl Yaklic Jr., Simpson, four stepchildren, Mary Lee and Michael Martines, Joan and Jeff Hoyt, Stanley Smugeresky and Stephen and wife Kate Smugeresky. Plus several step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Leo was preceded in death by brothers, John (Skrip), Edward (Sam), Chester, Ignatz, Adam and sisters Genevieve (Genny) Maksymiuk and Mary Russian.
The family of Leo would like to thank the staff at the Forest City Nursing home and Regional Hospital of Scranton for their compassion, care and advice throughout Leo's care.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020