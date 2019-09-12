|
|
Leo "Lefty" Healey
- - Beloved husband and father, Leo Healey, 84, went on to be with the Lord September 10, 2019. He was a thoughtful and caring husband who treasured his wife each and every day. Lefty was a loving father who always had time for his daughters, to share, advise and guide them through life. Lefty was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He cheered for the Boston Red Sox and the New York Jets.
He was predeceased by his parents Leo and Nellie Healey, Sr., in-laws, Joseph and Frances Passiment and son-in-law, Jeffrey King. Lefty is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joanie, devoted children; Linda King, Binghamton and Patricia and Mark Bauer, Shrub Oak, NY, treasured grandchildren, Christopher King, Julia King, Audrey King and Joseph King all of Binghamton. He leaves behind sister, Carol Mancuso, Clifford Township, Pa., nieces and nephews; Lisa and Chris Zajacek, Karen Mancuso and Russell Mancuso, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph and Elissa Passiment, Bluffton, SC.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Saints John and Andrew RC Church, 1263 Vestal Avenue, Binghamton by the Reverend Monsignor Michael T. Meagher. Interment will follow services in Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 12, 2019