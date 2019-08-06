Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of Assumption Church
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Kane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Kane


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo Kane Obituary
Leo Kane

Binghamton - After a long courageous battle, Leo Kane, 79 of Kirkwood, NY succumbed to illness surrounded by his caring and loving family. He was born March 14, 1940 in Binghamton, NY to Vincent and Elizabeth Kane. He was predeceased by infant sister Barbara. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years and care giver for ten years, Ellen Mae. He was the loving father of daughter Cynthia (Thomas) Filardo and son Leo Timothy (Gina) Kane, grandsons Lorenzo Filardo, Sean and Austin Kane; brothers Robert (Marcia) and John; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also dearest friend Sr. Lorraine Mangini. Leo retired from Crowley Foods after over 40 plus years. He was a very proud Irishman, had duel citizenship with Ireland. He was passionate about his Irish heritage, he was strong but had a gentle soul with a true Irish smile. Leo was dedicated member of the AOH, Grand Marshall 2008 and held offices from President to State Director. He loved to travel especially to Hawaii and Ireland. He was a great swimmer and sportsman and enjoyed telling stories about all his travel and sporting activities. Leo saved many lives and was recognized by heroism awards by several Associations and the Key to the City of Binghamton. Leo loved watching the NY Giants. He never missed a chance to play lotto or remind those around him to play. Family oriented, giving to all unselfishly. He lived for his family, so proud of them and was able to see his bucket list come true with all three grandsons achievements. He touched many hearts and left an imprint on each. A legacy to pass down to his family. He will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30am on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Binghamton. Burial will be at a later date.

As he enters into the gates of Heaven, we are certain the Master will say, "Well done my good and faithful servant."
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now