Leo Kane
Binghamton - After a long courageous battle, Leo Kane, 79 of Kirkwood, NY succumbed to illness surrounded by his caring and loving family. He was born March 14, 1940 in Binghamton, NY to Vincent and Elizabeth Kane. He was predeceased by infant sister Barbara. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years and care giver for ten years, Ellen Mae. He was the loving father of daughter Cynthia (Thomas) Filardo and son Leo Timothy (Gina) Kane, grandsons Lorenzo Filardo, Sean and Austin Kane; brothers Robert (Marcia) and John; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also dearest friend Sr. Lorraine Mangini. Leo retired from Crowley Foods after over 40 plus years. He was a very proud Irishman, had duel citizenship with Ireland. He was passionate about his Irish heritage, he was strong but had a gentle soul with a true Irish smile. Leo was dedicated member of the AOH, Grand Marshall 2008 and held offices from President to State Director. He loved to travel especially to Hawaii and Ireland. He was a great swimmer and sportsman and enjoyed telling stories about all his travel and sporting activities. Leo saved many lives and was recognized by heroism awards by several Associations and the Key to the City of Binghamton. Leo loved watching the NY Giants. He never missed a chance to play lotto or remind those around him to play. Family oriented, giving to all unselfishly. He lived for his family, so proud of them and was able to see his bucket list come true with all three grandsons achievements. He touched many hearts and left an imprint on each. A legacy to pass down to his family. He will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30am on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Binghamton. Burial will be at a later date.
As he enters into the gates of Heaven, we are certain the Master will say, "Well done my good and faithful servant."
