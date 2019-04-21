|
Leo R. "Rusty" Brady
Binghamton - Leo R. "Rusty" Brady, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home. He was predeceased by his son, David Brady. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 year, Carole (Monico) Brady; his daughters Alison and Paul Beikirch and Jennifer and Duane Dennison; four grandchildren Olivia, Carter, Trevor and Madeleine; his best friend Robert Batta; several nieces and nephews in the Monico and Spence families and by his four legged companion "Molly". He was a member of SS Cyril and Methodius Church, Binghamton and was a retired 35 year employee of IBM Corporation. He enjoyed restoring cars and spending time with his grandchildren. The family would like to thank Evelyn, who made it possible for Dad to remain home. A Funeral Mass will be offered at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Clinton Street, Binghamton, Friday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Slovak Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2019