Leo R. Crowe
Leo R. Crowe, age 87, died in Garden City, New York, on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Born May 16, 1932, Leo was raised in Binghamton, New York, and graduated Binghamton North High before attending Holy Cross University for an undergraduate degree and Cornell University for his M.B.A.
Leo spent his career in New York City and resided on Long Island and in retirement split his time in Miami, Florida. Leo is survived by his wife Maria Crowe and 3 children, Suzanne Crowe, Thomas Crowe and Elizabeth Langton and 6 grand-children as well as his siblings, Joyce McMahon, Thomas Crowe, Mary Ann Balaci and Katie Kelly. He was predeceased by parents Thomas Sr. and Jestine K. Crowe.
Funeral Services were held in Garden City, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020