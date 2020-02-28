Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo R. Crowe


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo R. Crowe Obituary
Leo R. Crowe

Leo R. Crowe, age 87, died in Garden City, New York, on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Born May 16, 1932, Leo was raised in Binghamton, New York, and graduated Binghamton North High before attending Holy Cross University for an undergraduate degree and Cornell University for his M.B.A.

Leo spent his career in New York City and resided on Long Island and in retirement split his time in Miami, Florida. Leo is survived by his wife Maria Crowe and 3 children, Suzanne Crowe, Thomas Crowe and Elizabeth Langton and 6 grand-children as well as his siblings, Joyce McMahon, Thomas Crowe, Mary Ann Balaci and Katie Kelly. He was predeceased by parents Thomas Sr. and Jestine K. Crowe.

Funeral Services were held in Garden City, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -