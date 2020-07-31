1/1
Leon H. Salisbury Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon H. Salisbury, Sr

Johnson City - Leon H. Salisbury, Sr., 78, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth. He is survived by his children: Leon H. Salisbury, Jr., Ralph T. (Barb) Salisbury, Irine (Matthew) Snow, Thomas M. (Krystal) Salisbury and Matthew (Anna) Salisbury; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. He was a machinist at Phillips Foundry.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango Street, Binghamton, with the Rev. Henry Ausby, Pastor of Hands of Hope Church, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
269 CHENANGO STREET
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-724-3023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved