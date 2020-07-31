Leon H. Salisbury, Sr



Johnson City - Leon H. Salisbury, Sr., 78, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth. He is survived by his children: Leon H. Salisbury, Jr., Ralph T. (Barb) Salisbury, Irine (Matthew) Snow, Thomas M. (Krystal) Salisbury and Matthew (Anna) Salisbury; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. He was a machinist at Phillips Foundry.



Memorial services will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango Street, Binghamton, with the Rev. Henry Ausby, Pastor of Hands of Hope Church, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.









