Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-4612
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
- - Leon Nelson Barrett passed away on January 21, 2019 at the University Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Binghamton on August 11, 1931 to the late Nelson and Anna (Kabanek) Barrett.

He is survived by his daughter, Charlene (Edward) Soyke of Aurora; his son, Curtis (Rebecca Vroman) Barrett of Binghamton; his grandchildren, Nicole (James) DeBottis; Jennifer (James) Soyke Tester and great grandchildren, Jackson and Olivia (Nicole) and Braelyn (Jennifer).

Leon was a retired employee of NYSEG, working in their electrical maintenance department. He was an Army veteran attaining the rank of Tech Sergeant. He was also a former member of Round Hill Lodge #533 F. & A.M. in Endicott, Bottle and Insulator Club, Slovakian Club, a Boy Scout Leader, NYSE Speakers Club and collector of many items over the years. He also loved to travel and read.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30,2019 from 1-3pm at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect Street, Binghamton. A private burial for the family will be held.

Reflections of Leon may be shared on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 27 to June 28, 2019
