Leon S. Wheeler



Conklin, NY - Leon Silas Wheeler, 97, passed away on August 13, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1922 in Gelatt, PA, the son of the late Frank and Beulah (Pritchard) Wheeler. He was also predeceased by his sisters, Edris and Margaret; and his brothers, Roland, William, and Harold. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Leon graduated from New Milford High School. During World War II he was a member of the 188th Parachute Infantry Battalion, serving in New Guinea, Luzon, and Leyte in the Philippines, and then in Japan. After the war, he took a job inspecting film at Ansco, Inc., Binghamton, NY and worked for 42 years. After the early death of his father, he devoted much of his time to caring for his mother and keeping the family store functioning in Gelatt. Gardening, golfing, and reading were among his favorite activities. A service will be held at the Gelatt Cemetery for the family on a date to be determined.









