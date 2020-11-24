Leona Marie MedlerPort Crane - Leona (Onie) Marie Medler (Heath), 93, lifetime resident of Port Crane, NY, was welcomed into her Savior's loving arms on November 23, 2020. Onie was predeceased by her dear husband Robert Lee Medler, Jr. (married for 64 years), parents Guy and Grace Heath, brother, Royce (Bill) Heath, sister, Eathlyn (Penny) Jenks (Heath), and sister Alta Vergason (Heath). She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Faith and Dan Leonard, Melodie and Don Bowersox, grandchildren Nathan (Melissa) Leonard, Sunny (Scotty) Leonard-Beshears, Justin (Hannah) Bowersox, Troy Bowersox, Anthony (Courtney) Bowersox, Shayne Bowersox, and great-grandchildren Hunter, Avery, Tobyn, Henry, Junia, and Wesley.Onie was a longtime member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church aka the Living Hope Alliance Church, serving the Lord in various positions through the years that included youth leader, Sunday School Teacher, and involvement with women's ministries. She was a wonderful cook and baker who made big family dinners after Sunday morning church, often inviting guests to join the family gathering. Onie was her grandkids' biggest fan at sporting events, traveling and attending as many of their events as she was able. She was always proud of them and their accomplishments whether it was in sports, music, or academics, and she loved to hear them tell stories of their latest endeavors.Onie and husband Bob were generous supporters of many ministries such as Campus Crusade, Missionary Athletes International, and Chosen & Cherished Ministries. They both enjoyed attending Gospel Music Festivals.Onie also was a fan of Yankees baseball and Syracuse Orange basketball.Onie was truly a prayer warrior and will be missed for her diligence in praying daily for her family, church, and friends. A special thanks to dear friend Lamona whose calls brightened her day; to caregiver and 'third daughter' Barb for being there at all hours of the day; and to Elizabeth Church Manor staff and friends for their care especially during mom's last days.Please consider donations to Chosen & Cherished Ministries, 17 Potter Hill Rd., Port Crane, NY, 13833 in lieu of flowers.A Graveside Service will be held at the Port Crane Cemetery on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 1:30 pm.