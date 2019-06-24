|
Leona Ornstein
Binghamton - Leona Ornstein, formerly of Vestal and Binghamton, NY, passed away aged 93 on June 17, 2019 in Morton Grove, IL, following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born Leona Glazer in Chelsea, MA where she spent her childhood, after high school she attended Salem State Teachers' College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Education. Shortly thereafter she became engaged to Melvin Ornstein, who first came into her life as the cousin of her closest friend—also named Leona. After the two married, they moved to Bellevue, WA, where Melvin, an industrial engineer, worked for Boeing. Both of her children were born during their years in Washington. Leona was a pillar of strength during challenging times; a devoted wife, and a wonderful mother. In subsequent years the family lived together in: Santa Ana and Mountain View, CA; and Vestal and Binghamton, NY. Wherever she lived in her adult life, she pursued her career in teaching, most significantly in the Union Endicott School District where she taught for twenty years during the 1960s, 70, and 80s. Leona was especially passionate about early childhood education. An enthusiastic and dedicated kindergarten teacher, she was beloved by her students and praised by their parents. During the 70s, she volunteered with Parents Anonymous, where she provided support and guidance to people experiencing struggles with parenting. She was a member of Temple Beth El in Endicott, NY and Temples Israel and Concord in Binghamton, NY. In her later years, after Melvin passed away from Alzheimer's in 1990, Leona traveled the world, making friends and enjoying life to the fullest. During this time, she lived in North Miami Beach, Palm Beach, and West Palm Beach, FL, before finally settling in Niles, IL so she could be closer to her son and his family as she faced new health challenges.
Leona is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Eric Ornstein and Margaret Grau, her daughter, Beth Ornstein, and her grandchild Adam Ornstein, as well as her nieces: Karen Nyman (husband Lew Nyman), Myrna Cohen (husband Hal Cohen), and her nephew Mark Black (husband Glen Leiner). She was predeceased by sisters Beverly Goldberg and Ruth Black. Leona will be laid to rest beside Melvin in the family burial plot in Everett, MA on July 9th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org).
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 24, 2019