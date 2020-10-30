1/1
Leonard A. Downes
1937 - 2020
Leonard A. Downes

Binghamton - Leonard A. Downes, 83, passed away peacefully on October, 23, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Stella (Yankelitis) Downes, his brothers, Donald and Thomas, and his step-grandson Justin . He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Marie of 60 years, his children and their spouses, Joseph (Norma), Leonard, and Susan (Jeff), four grandchildren, Jessica, Sean, Sarah, and a step-grandson, Cody, of whom he all cherished and loved dearly, as well as one great granddaughter, Arianna, who was the apple of his eye. He is also survived by many other family members and friends. Leonard was born on October 14, 1937, in Dunmore, PA. Leonard graduated from Dunmore High in 1955 and received his bachelors degree in education from Scranton University in 1960. After graduating, he married his high school sweetheart and moved to Binghamton, NY where they raised their family. He worked for the Binghamton City School District as an elementary teacher for 36 years. He was a devoting, loving, and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved to tell stories especially when he worked for the candy kitchen. He loved all music, classical and opera, being his most favorite. He was also an avid reader. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Wm. R. Chase and Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St, Port Dickinson, NY 13901. A Funeral Mass will be offered Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, NY at 9:30am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
