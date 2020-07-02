Leonard D. Biles Jr.



Queensbury - 2/10/1937-7/02/2020



Leonard D. Biles Jr. passed away July 2, 2020 from Leukemia. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Jeannine, 2 Children, Linda Terry of Cambridge MA, Ronald Biles and his partner David LaPoint of Argyle NY, Leonard D. Biles III (deceased), 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



He was employed by Prudential for 40 years. Leonard was an avid golfer and bowler. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. Per his request there will be no services or calling hours. A private burial will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store