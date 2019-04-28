|
Leonard "Lenny" Roy Schneider
Newport News, VA - Leonard "Lenny" Roy Schneider, born on July 28, 1943 in Binghamton, NY, the son of Julie "Lilly" Schneider and Josef Schneider, passed away at age 75 on March 19, 2019 in Newport News, VA. A graveside funeral was held at Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton, VA, Rabbi Scott Gurdin officiating.
Lenny is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan Mae Schneider, and his daughter, Heather Schneider of Baltimore, MD. He also leaves his twin sister, Lucille (Tom) Mehl of Milford, DE; cousin, Alice Zappert Bonis of Newton, MA; nephew, Loren (Narisa) Svetvilas of West Orange, NJ: and niece, Lisa Werner of Binghamton, NY. He was predeceased by his cousin Fred Zappert.
Lenny graduated from Broome Technical Community College and was employed in the aerospace electronics industry as a field electronics technician starting at Singer-Link, and continuing in the Norfolk area. He had many interests, participating in many organizations. In Binghamton: DeMolay International and the Civil Air Patrol. In Newport News: Indian Guides, Citizens Fire Academy & Fire Auxiliary , Citizens Police Academy and CERT (Community Emergency Response Team). He served as president of Neighborhood Watch, as secretary of Mended Hearts, as a volunteer at Riverside Hospital and CERT. His love of dogs, his own and those he cared for as a dog sitter/boarder gave him much pleasure.
Friends and family will attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Peninsula, Newport News, VA, Rev. Andrew Millard officiating.
Those who wish may donate in Leonard's name to Temple Concord, 9 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 28, 2019