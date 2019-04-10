Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonilda O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonilda O'Brien

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonilda O'Brien Obituary
Leonilda O'Brien

Binghamton - On April 7, 2019 Our Mother, Nonna, Aunt and Friend Leonilda (Lee) DellaRocco O'Brien has moved on to Heaven. Although we will miss her always, heaven has become a brighter place. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years Don. Also passing before her were her parents Guiseppe and Concetta DellaRocco; siblings Leonard DellaRocco, Matilda Ciotoli, Alfred DellaRocco, Theresa Perez, Thomas DellaRocco, Christine Capalaces and in-laws John Ludka and Marion DellaRocco with whom she had a special friendship. She is survived by her loving children, Gerald O'Brien (Rita), Michael O'Brien (Kathleen), Camille O'Brien (Jim), Jacqueline Shay (Michael). She was also a wonderful Nonna, cheerleader and friend to her grandchildren Colette, Michael, Gerald, Daniel, Maeghan, Erin, Maura & Caitlin. Also survived by her siblings Marie Ludka, Joseph DellaRocco, Donna (John) Shiptenko, special godson Thomas DellaRocco and many nieces and nephews. Mom had a few passions, one of them was her love of the arts, she and her friends had season tickets for the Opera and Broadway Theatre League and never missed an opportunity to go to the City and see the latest shows on Broadway always making sure there was time for shopping. She also had a passion for politics both locally and nationally, she enjoyed a spirited election. She served for several years on the City's Block Grant Committee and was always available to assist in local campaigns. The qualities we cherished most was her graciousness, kindness and ability to see things as they were with humor and wisdom. She demonstrated her true grace, strength of character and complete love in these final days. She often spoke of being grateful, it is us who will forever be grateful to have had her. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:30pm until 7:30pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30am on Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco. Memorial donations can be made to Catholic Schools of Broome County, 70 Seminary Ave, Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now