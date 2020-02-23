Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:30 PM
1937 - 2020
LeRoy Gorton Obituary
LeRoy Gorton

Scriba - LeRoy Gorton, 82, of Scriba, NY, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born September 16, 1937 in Monticello NY, but spent most of his youth in Greene NY. LeRoy enlisted in the NAVY in 1954 and served four years on the U.S.S. DALY DD-519, circling the globe twice in our nations service. He married Martha E. Mackey of Newark Valley in 1960. They enjoyed 55 years together until her passing in 2015. LeRoy was a journeyman lineman for IBEW Local 1249 and applied his trade throughout the United States, Canada and North Africa. He then worked as an electrician at the James A. Fitzpatrick Nuclear Power Plant in Scriba, NY, for twenty years until his retirement. Throughout his life, LeRoy had many passions. An avid motorcyclist from the early 1960's until he was 79 years old, he owned several bikes including BMW's, Matchless, Harley, Yamaha's and his favorite, his Drifter. In the 1980's, he and his wife rode their cycles from Scriba, NY to Fairbanks, Alaska and home again. Later in life, LeRoy owned a camp in Islington Newfoundland Canada where he would spend the summer months fishing for Cod and enjoying the local culture. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping, snowmobiling and raising his many Newfoundland dogs over the years. Flying was one of his greatest pleasures. Having owned two planes in his lifetime, he would go flying whenever the opportunity presented itself. He said on more than one occasion of flying, "It's the next best thing to sex and sometimes even better". LeRoy enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete in their athletic events even though the heat in the stands was overwhelming at times. LeRoy is survived by his son Leo (Cathy) Gorton of Scriba NY; grandchildren Leo(Gabriella) Gorton of San Antonio TX; Caitlin Gorton of Oswego NY; sister Bertha(AL) Gurnee of Warren Center, PA and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to the MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley on February 26, 2020 from 4 to 6:30 pm, at which time a service will be held. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Richford, NY in the spring. Memories and condolences may be written in LeRoy's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.

Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
