Endicott, NY - On July 25th 2019, Leroy H. Rosencrance II (Jack) passed away unexpectedly. Jack was the only child born to Leroy H. Rosencrace I and Hilda (Ellis) Rosencrance. He is survived by his children Ann Marie Mihalko (Nick). Brian Rosencrance (Laura), Jerry Cargill Jr. (Kim) and Cindy Lee. His grandchilren Shawna Lawerence, Erica Antesberger, Dina Fields, Derek Lee, Dustin Lee, Jared Cargill, Desiree Lee, Brittany Palmer, Dustin Mihalko and Marissa Mihalko. Also his 14 great grand children. Jack was the owner of Ideal Lanes for over 50 years and loved the sport of bowling. An avid bowler himself, his accomplishments in the game are lengthy. As many of us know, bowling was his one true love. He coached many youths and adults over his 76 years on earth. Jack also enjoyed golf, pool and playing poker over the years. We will be having a celebration of life on August 13th 2019, on what would have been his 77th birthday. It only seems fitting that we have it at Ideal (119 Jennings St. Endicott) from 6-9pm .Please come join us for food and drinks to honor Jack. We are sure to have lots of stories to share. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 11, 2019