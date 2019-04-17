Services
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
Leroy Spadine
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
Nicholson, PA - Leroy P. Spadine, 82, of Nicholson, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL. He was born on June 3, 1936 to the late Frank and Rose (Corridoni) Spadine in Springville Twp., PA.

Leroy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy (Wickizer) Spadine; four children and their spouses, Jeff and Brenda Spadine, Kelley Holt, Michael and Jennifer Spadine, John and Carla Gillispie; nine grandchildren, Patrick, Danielle, Jessica, Robin, Anna, Genova, Celia, Kyle and Abby; nine great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Leon Allen and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Timmons and two brothers, Eugene and Frank Spadine.

Leroy owned a dairy farm, a construction company and built and operated the Maplewood Bowling alley for 35 years. Leroy enjoyed guiding hunts out in the west, but he really enjoyed doing guided hunts for kids. His passions were his family, hunting and coaching. He was a father and mentor to many.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose, PA with Chaplain Jay McCracken of the West Nicholson United Methodist Church officiating. A Visitation will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery in Lathrop Twp., PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Leroy's memory can be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 or the , 150 Monument Rd, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 17, 2019
