1/1
Leroy R. Crampton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy R Crampton

Henrico, VA - Leroy R. Crampton of Henrico, Virginia died 9/8/20 after a brief illness. Leroy was born and attended school in Johnson City, NY. His last 35 years was spent living in the Richmond VA area. He was pre-deceased by his father Lester, brother Gerald and his son Christopher. Survived by his beautiful mother Edna, siblings Mary Ann (Martin) Cuff, Donald (Marie), Alan (Brenda), Barbara (Gerald). Also loved by Linda and best friend John Robinson. He had several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a good man and we draw comfort knowing that Leroy is free of pain and is reunited with Chris. Think of Leroy whenever you hear a song by Johnny Cash.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service Inc
3009 Lafayette Ave
Henrico, VA 23228
(804) 514-0548
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved