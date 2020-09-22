Leroy R Crampton



Henrico, VA - Leroy R. Crampton of Henrico, Virginia died 9/8/20 after a brief illness. Leroy was born and attended school in Johnson City, NY. His last 35 years was spent living in the Richmond VA area. He was pre-deceased by his father Lester, brother Gerald and his son Christopher. Survived by his beautiful mother Edna, siblings Mary Ann (Martin) Cuff, Donald (Marie), Alan (Brenda), Barbara (Gerald). Also loved by Linda and best friend John Robinson. He had several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a good man and we draw comfort knowing that Leroy is free of pain and is reunited with Chris. Think of Leroy whenever you hear a song by Johnny Cash.









