Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Leslie A. Bailey Obituary
Leslie A. Bailey

Kirkwood - Leslie Ann (Wood) Bailey passed away far to young for as full of life as she was at the age of 61 on March 3, 2019 after a trying brave battle with cancer. Born February 3, 1958 in Montrose, PA. She was predeceased by her father Gene Wood. She is survived by her devoted husband Ed of 37 years; children Fran E. (Sean) Miller, Eugene Bailey, Ed (Robin) Bailey, Jenna (Wayne) Griffith, Marissa (Derek) Rice, Annie (Mark) Lowery; grandchildren Courtney, Edward, Trevor, DJ, Sebastian, Noah, Izzy, Declan, Robia and Isla; mother Iris M. Wood and sister Patricia L. Stoddard; nieces, nephews and many cousins. Leslie was a devoted mother and proud business owner. She built her flower shop from the ground up, literally, with the vision set forth by Ed and herself. Leslie touched many hearts and souls as wife, mother, grandmother and true friend. She was valued and honored member of her community. If someone needed something done so special and so right Leslie was your lady for the job. Her visions were endless and talent undeniable. Being loved and missed barely describes the impact Leslie made in her world. Her legacy and memory will never die with the help of her family and loved ones, Leslie has always and will always be a part of our lives. In her last few days at home, surrounded by all who loved her, you heard as much laughter as sobs. Please be watchful for her and the things she'll do just for you, whatever it may be, it will not go unnoticed, you will know it's her. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11am until 1pm, a Memorial Service will follow at 1pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. Memorial contributions can be made to the or the Animal Care Council in Leslie's memory. Please do not hesitate to send flowers, we promise Leslie would approve!
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
