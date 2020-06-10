Leslie "Stub" Cranmer
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie "Stub" Cranmer

Kirkwood, NY - Leslie "Stub" Cranmer, 88, of Kirkwood, NY was called home to be with his Lord and Savior and reunited with his wife of 63 years Joan on June 10, 2020. Joan predeceased him in January 2016 and he was also predeceased by an adopted brother, Lee Cranmer. Stub is survived by two daughters, Kimberley and William Tingley and Debbie and Jerry Wheelock; four grandchildren, Leah Tingley and Alex Shiery, Austin Tingley, Joshua Wheelock, and Zachary Wheelock; special adopted granddaughter, Samantha Frailey; and several nieces and nephews. Stub was a graduate of Cornell University. He was a proud veteran with service in the Army Artillery and then the Army Air Corps Pilot 1Lt during the Korean Conflict. His love of flying lasted his entire life. Les was employed with IBM, Endicott, for more than 30 years. He was a proud co-founder of the Hallstead Rod and Gun Club. Les was a life long member of the United Methodist Community Church, Great Bend, PA. Les always had a story, a joke, or a saying to tell. He possessed a zest for life and a vast knowledge of "everything." A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., on June 20, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery, Kirkwood, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral, Inc. Hallstead, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Community Church, P.O. Box 586, Great Bend, PA 18821.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved