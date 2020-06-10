Leslie "Stub" Cranmer



Kirkwood, NY - Leslie "Stub" Cranmer, 88, of Kirkwood, NY was called home to be with his Lord and Savior and reunited with his wife of 63 years Joan on June 10, 2020. Joan predeceased him in January 2016 and he was also predeceased by an adopted brother, Lee Cranmer. Stub is survived by two daughters, Kimberley and William Tingley and Debbie and Jerry Wheelock; four grandchildren, Leah Tingley and Alex Shiery, Austin Tingley, Joshua Wheelock, and Zachary Wheelock; special adopted granddaughter, Samantha Frailey; and several nieces and nephews. Stub was a graduate of Cornell University. He was a proud veteran with service in the Army Artillery and then the Army Air Corps Pilot 1Lt during the Korean Conflict. His love of flying lasted his entire life. Les was employed with IBM, Endicott, for more than 30 years. He was a proud co-founder of the Hallstead Rod and Gun Club. Les was a life long member of the United Methodist Community Church, Great Bend, PA. Les always had a story, a joke, or a saying to tell. He possessed a zest for life and a vast knowledge of "everything." A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., on June 20, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery, Kirkwood, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral, Inc. Hallstead, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Community Church, P.O. Box 586, Great Bend, PA 18821.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store