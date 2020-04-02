|
Leslie D. "Jake" Hover, Jr.
Elmira - Leslie "Jake" Hover, Jr., age 81, of Elmira, NY passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Chemung County Nursing Facility. He was predeceased by his loving daughter, Christine A. Hover on May 1, 2019; parents, Leslie Hover, Sr. and Freida Hover Miller; step-father, Charles Miller; and brother-in-law, Thomas Mullen.
Jake is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Kay Hover; son, Ted Hover; grandchildren, Zachary and Tayler Hover with their mother Kelly, and Alessandro Hover with his mother Veronica; sister, Virginia Mullen; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended families.
He was a 1956 graduate of Southside High School and he later graduated from Morrisville State College and attended Cornell University. Jake worked as the Director of Parks and Recreation with the City of Elmira for over 33 years. He was a life member of Pennsylvania Avenue United Methodist Church. He proudly served in the US Army. He was a board member on the Chemung County ARC, ALL Sports Committee, Arctic League, Corning Classic Golf Tournament, and Tanglewood Nature Center. He was a member the NYS Parks and Recreation Association, Corning Country Club, Elmira Elks Club and the White Eagles Club. Jake served as the Chairman of the Special Olympics State Games and Area 15 and the Corning Classic Pro Amp Tournament.
Jake was a loving husband and father who will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pennsylvania Avenue United Methodist Church, 1238 Pennsylvania Avenue, Pine City, NY 14871 or the Arctic League, PO Box 113, Elmira, NY 14902.
A funeral service celebrating Jake's life will be held on a date and time to be announced at PAUMC, 1238 Pennsylvania Avenue, Pine City, NY 14871. Pastor Bill Vallet will officiate. Jake's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020