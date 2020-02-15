|
|
Leslie (Les) N. Coolbaugh
Endwell - Leslie (Les) N. Coolbaugh 10/23/1935 formerly of Endwell passed on February 14, 2020 after a long illness. Leslie was predeceased by his wife Jean and daughter Kathie. He is survived by daughter Linda and son Raymond (Cheryl), two grandsons Jason (Angela) and Randy(Mary) and two great grandsons Bryce and Bennett and dog Cookie. Leslie joined the Army after high school and served in the US Army Reserves until February 1964. Leslie became a carpenter and worked on houses, roads and bridges. In the mid 80s he worked in the carpenters shop at SUNY Binghamton until his retirement. Leslie's hobby was building wooden toys and doll furniture and he participated in many craft fairs in New York State. The family would like to thank the staff at the Willow Point Nursing Home NLL for their care and compassion they have shown Leslie and his family. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10-11am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main Street Johnson City. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery at the family's convenience.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020