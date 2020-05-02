Leslie Schell



Susquehanna, PA - Leslie E. Schell was born on January 29, 1928, to the union of John and Marion Schell in Oakland, Pennsylvania. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers, twin Lawrence, and older brother, Arthur Schell. He is also preceded in death by many close friends, including Erika and Ken Fisher, Bob Barrett, Tommy Ambrose, Eddie and Phyllis French, and Joan and Sandy Battisti to name just a few.



Those who knew "Les" know that he always went above and beyond. He was dedicated to his community, committing to the Civil Air Patrol until he was 16 and old enough to join the Marines. He served during World War II. After being honorably discharged from the Marines, he joined the Navy. He served as a fireman for 71 years, including the roles of chief and fire marshall, and was a police officer for local municipalities for over 21 years. Over his lifetime, Les served as a councilman, President of the Council, and Mayor. He was cofounder of the Penn-York Police Association and served as vice-commandant of the Marine Core League. He worked as a supervisor for PennDOT for many years until he retired. He enjoyed decorating his house for Christmas; caring for his spacious yard; snowmobiling with friends in Old Forge; enjoying his boats with his friends and family at Navy Point Marina in Sacketts Habor, NY each summer; hunting with his friends in Susquehanna County; fishing anywhere he could; and playing cards.



Les peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Sandra Elaine Corey Schell of Troy, PA; his eldest son, Leslie A. and daughter-in-law, Lisa Farr Schell of Carrolton, Ohio; his youngest son, Kenneth J. and daughter-in-law, Jennie Lewis Schell of New Milford, Connecticut; eldest daughter, Erika Lynn and son-in-law, Craig W. Bowser, of State College, Pennsylvania; youngest daughter, Donna Marie, and son-in-law, Wil D. Watts, of Honeyoye Falls, New York; grandchildren-Nicholas, Heidi, Jessica, Justis, Lawton, Luke, Madison, Conner, and Sawyer; and great grandchildren- Zoe, Braden, Makenzie, Mira, Adelynn, and Natale. He will be missed greatly.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the Susquehanna Fire Department, PO Box 175 43 Erie Blvd, Susquehanna, PA.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public services. The family will have a public celebration of Les' life when restrictions lift and arrangements can be made.









