Lester Daniel Mayes
Endicott - Lester Daniel Mayes 82 Endicott NY passed away peacefully at Mercy House on December 23, 2019. He was born on October 20, 1937 in Endicott NY.
Lester enjoyed a long career at IBM Endicott where he held multiple patents. After retiring from IBM in 1990, Les worked at Supercomputer Systems Inc. in Wisconsin where he met Stephen Hawking. Les also worked at Rainbow Technologies in Endicott where he helped develop one of the first LCD flat panel monitors used in industrial applications.
Lester was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, SCUBA diving, skiing, golfing and camping. Lester held a commercial glider pilot license providing glider rides for many professional golfers during the B.C. Open tournaments in Endicott NY. Lester co-built and piloted a Wright Brothers replica glider. Lester coached bowling, golf and taught many family and friends how to Ski and SCUBA dive.
Lester was predeceased by his parents Lester and Leona Mayes (Abplanalp) and his sister Holly. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sally Mayes (Hozempa), and three sons, Daniel and Michelle, Christopher and Dianne and Stephen. Lester will be lovingly missed by four grandchildren, Danielle and husband Bryan (Homer), Mark, Christopher and Adrienne. Les is also survived by his sister Betsy Snyder.
A future celebration of life gathering is planned for late January. Please contact Sally or Dan for additional details.
Donations can be made to the (act.alz.org) and Mercy House in Endicott NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019