Lester F. Jones
Binghamton - Our beloved husband and father, Lester F. Jones, 94, passed away June 22, 2019. Lester was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed many summers at the family cottage at Cayuga Lake with family and friends. Lester was a plaster mason for over 50 years, one of the first plasterers to introduce working on stilts. He was a member of Conklin Forks United Methodist Church for over 62 years. Lester played an active part on many committees including plastering the church.
He was predeceased by his parents, George and Hazel Jones, siblings, Harry, Jones, Hattie Decker and Howard Jones. Lester is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Betty Jane, children; Dianne Wharton, Vienna,WV, Brian and Mary Jones, Doylestown, PA, Denise and Martin Schilling, Binghamton and Edwin "Eddie" Jones, Binghamton; treasured grandchildren, Terra and Haydn Adams, Matthew and Jaclyn Jones, Danielle and Phillip Nelson, Caylene Schilling and John Gardinor, Jason and Trisha Jones, Andrew and Desiree Jones and Michelle and Jake Miller, 17 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He leaves behind brother and sister-in-law, Clair and Betty Jones, Binghamton.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Conklin Forks United Methodist Church, 4420 Brady Hill Road, Binghamton with Matthew Jones and the Reverend David Piatt officiating. Interment will follow services in Kattelville Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 pm and again from 6:00 until 8:00 pm, Monday, June 24, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. In lieu of flowers contributions in Lester's name may be made to the Improvement Fund of Conklin Forks United Methodist Church, 4420 Brady Hill Road, Binghamton, NY 13903. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 23 to June 24, 2019